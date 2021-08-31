PMK Founder S Ramadoss Demands Govt to Take Steps For a Tobacco-Free Tamil Nadu

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder Dr S Ramadoss has demanded that action should be taken by the government to create a tobacco-free Tamil Nadu. In a statement issued on Tuesday, Ramadoss said that despite the ban, the sale of Gutka continues unabated in the state. He alleged that all kinds of drugs like cannabis, opium, heroin, cocaine and LSD are available in the state. This is affecting the physical and mental health of youngsters. He also linked student suicides in the state with the consumption of tobacco products.

This comes after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin informed the State Assembly that the current law to check the sale of tobacco products would be amended that will empower agencies to take stern action against drug dealers. On August 18, the PMK Legislative Party leader had demanded a law for total prohibition of tobacco products in the state. In the Assembly he had said that this measure will improve the skills of youth in Tamil Nadu.

Dr Ramadoss welcomed the assurance given by CM Stalin. However, he targeted the government for not taking any action so far.

“Gutka and other tobacco products are behind the destruction of skills among students and youth in Tamil Nadu. Gutka has been banned in 24 states and 3 Union Territories in the country following a law made by the center. Gutka was banned in Tamil Nadu on May 8, 2013, by then Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. However, the sale of tobacco products remains unabated in the state,” he said in the statement.

Dr Ramadoss alleged that drugs are being sold without restriction in educational institutions where a large number of foreign students are studying. “There are many students who have lost their education due to addiction. This is the reason for student suicides in educational institutions,” he said.

The PMK founder said that the Tamil Nadu government should take action to enforce the law in the current session of Assembly to save the younger generation, including school and college students from drug abuse.

