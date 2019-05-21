English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PMLA Case: Robert Vadra Moves Court Seeking Permission to Travel Abroad
Robert Vadra, facing investigation in a money laundering case, was directed on April 1 not to leave the country without prior permission by a court here which had granted him anticipatory bail while imposing several other conditions.
File image of Robert Vadra.
Loading...
New Delhi: Robert Vadra, who is an accused in a money laundering case on Tuesday moved a Delhi court seeking permission to travel abroad.
The counsel for Vadra requested Special judge Arvind Kumar to ensure details of his itinerary are not shared with a third party as it was a matter of his security.
The counsel also requested the plea be taken up on May 24 as the lead counsel was not available for arguments today.
Vadra, facing investigation in a money laundering case, was directed on April 1 not to leave the country without prior permission by a court here which had granted him anticipatory bail while imposing several other conditions.
Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress President Rahul Gandhi, is facing allegations of money laundering in purchase of a London-based property at 12, Bryanston Square worth 1.9 million pounds.
The counsel for Vadra requested Special judge Arvind Kumar to ensure details of his itinerary are not shared with a third party as it was a matter of his security.
The counsel also requested the plea be taken up on May 24 as the lead counsel was not available for arguments today.
Vadra, facing investigation in a money laundering case, was directed on April 1 not to leave the country without prior permission by a court here which had granted him anticipatory bail while imposing several other conditions.
Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress President Rahul Gandhi, is facing allegations of money laundering in purchase of a London-based property at 12, Bryanston Square worth 1.9 million pounds.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra Reacts to Hina Khan's Post, Says She is Proud of Her Achievements
- Virat Kohli to Sport Limited Edition Gold & White Shoes at World Cup
- Tesla's India-Entry Can Become a Reality Thanks to Ashok Leyland, CV Maker Open to Work With Elon Musk
- Are Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath Expecting Their First Child Together?
- Dhoni Reveals Post-retirement Ambitions With New Video
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results