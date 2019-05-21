Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

PMLA Case: Robert Vadra Moves Court Seeking Permission to Travel Abroad

Robert Vadra, facing investigation in a money laundering case, was directed on April 1 not to leave the country without prior permission by a court here which had granted him anticipatory bail while imposing several other conditions.

PTI

Updated:May 21, 2019, 5:29 PM IST
PMLA Case: Robert Vadra Moves Court Seeking Permission to Travel Abroad
File image of Robert Vadra.
New Delhi: Robert Vadra, who is an accused in a money laundering case on Tuesday moved a Delhi court seeking permission to travel abroad.

The counsel for Vadra requested Special judge Arvind Kumar to ensure details of his itinerary are not shared with a third party as it was a matter of his security.

The counsel also requested the plea be taken up on May 24 as the lead counsel was not available for arguments today.

Vadra, facing investigation in a money laundering case, was directed on April 1 not to leave the country without prior permission by a court here which had granted him anticipatory bail while imposing several other conditions.

Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress President Rahul Gandhi, is facing allegations of money laundering in purchase of a London-based property at 12, Bryanston Square worth 1.9 million pounds.
Read full article
