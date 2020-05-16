INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

PMO Announces Ex Gratia Payment of Rs 2 Lakh Each to Next of Kin of UP Road Accident Victims

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi

Ex gratia is a payment or assistance extended to someone. But there is no legal compulsion to do so.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 16, 2020, 9:36 PM IST
Share this:

The Prime Minister's Office has announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of the migrant workers killed in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.

It also announced Rs 50,000 each to those injured in the trailer-truck collision in Auraiya.

"An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to the unfortunate accident in Auraiya, UP has been approved from the PM's National Relief Fund," the PMO tweeted.

It said Rs 50,000 each for the injured has also been approved.

Ex gratia is a payment or assistance extended to someone. But there is no legal compulsion to do so.

At least 25 migrant workers were killed and 40 others injured when a trailer and a stationary truck on which they had hitched rides collided on a highway near Auraiya in the early hours of Saturday, the latest in a string of accidents involving migrants returning to their states amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading