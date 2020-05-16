PMO Announces Ex Gratia Payment of Rs 2 Lakh Each to Next of Kin of UP Road Accident Victims

The Prime Minister's Office has announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of the migrant workers killed in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.

It also announced Rs 50,000 each to those injured in the trailer-truck collision in Auraiya.

"An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to the unfortunate accident in Auraiya, UP has been approved from the PM's National Relief Fund," the PMO tweeted.

It said Rs 50,000 each for the injured has also been approved.

Ex gratia is a payment or assistance extended to someone. But there is no legal compulsion to do so.

At least 25 migrant workers were killed and 40 others injured when a trailer and a stationary truck on which they had hitched rides collided on a highway near Auraiya in the early hours of Saturday, the latest in a string of accidents involving migrants returning to their states amid the coronavirus lockdown.