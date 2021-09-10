PMO Tasks MoS Railways to Ensure Timely Completion Bullet Train Project

The Prime Minister’s office has given the responsibility of monitoring and ensuring timely completion of the bullet train project between Ahmedabad and Mumbai to Minister of State Railways Rao Saheb Dadarao.

The PMO keeps a close vigil on the daily development of the bullet train project, one of the dream projects of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BJP-run central government plans to launch bullet train operations between Mumbai and Ahmedabad by 2023 but it might get delayed due to the slow development of the project in Maharashtra.

The centre, with the target to start the bullet train service before the 2024 general elections, has appointed the Minister of State for Railways to monitor the daily development of the bullet train project and ensure its completion by the 2023 year-end.

According to a senior official of the Indian Railways, Gujarat is working on a war-footing pace to complete the project by 2023. According to the Railways Ministry, 90 per cent of land has been acquired for the bullet train project in Gujarat and in Maharashtra, only 28 per cent of land has been acquired. Bullet train stations are under construction in Gujarat.

The Ministers of State for Railways, along with senior officials of the Indian Railways, on Thursday, visited Maharashtra and held a meeting with government officials of the state to discuss the issues slowing down the bullet train project.

According to the Indian Railways officials, to construct a 508-kilometre long high-speed corridor around 1,100 hectares of land is required. The project is estimated to cost Rs1.08 lakh crores. The high-speed corridor will pass through nine districts in Gujarat and three districts in Maharashtra. A total of 12 stations are to be made in the corridor. Once the corridor is operational trains will run at a speed of 320 kilometres per hour and the trains have been designed to reach a maximum speed of 350 kilometres per hour. The distance of 508 kilometres will be covered in only 2 hours.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here