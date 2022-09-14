On birthdays, people usually cut cakes, go out with their friends and family to have fun. But for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his birthday is like any other day is his life throughout the year. He prefers to work on his birthday which falls on September 17.

This year, PM Modi will be in Madhya Pradesh on his birthday where he will release eight cheetahs being brought from Namibia into the Kuno National Park. The wild cats were declared extinct in the country in the 1950s.

On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced to organise various programmes under “Seva Pakhwada” across the country from 17 September to October 2 to mark PM Modi’s birthday.

Modi was born September 17, 1950 in Vadnagar, a small and nondescript town in North Gujarat’s Mehsana district.

As PM Modi will turn 72 this week, here’s a look at how he celebrated his birthday since he took over as Prime Minister of India in 2014.

2014

PM Narendra Modi was in home state Gujarat for the special day. He took blessings of his mother in Gandhinagar.

The Prime Minister also welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping in Ahmedabad on his 64th birthday and showed him Sabarmati Ashram and Sabarmati Riverfront.

Spent two memorable days in Gujarat. Had the opportunity to welcome President Xi Jinping & show him Sabarmati Ashram & the Riverfront. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2014

2015

On his 65th birthday, PM Modi visited ‘Shauryanjali’, a six-day military exhibition to mark the golden jubilee of the 1965 Indo-Pak War in New Delhi.

Spent time at Shauryanjali, a commemorative exhibition on Golden Jubilee of 1965 war. Here are some glimpses. pic.twitter.com/oAZEoKtLOk — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2015

2016

PM Modi flew to Gujarat on his 66th birthday and took blessings of his mother in Gandhinagar. Later, he went to Navsari where he attended a function where aid was distributed to the differently-abled persons.

#DivyangMegaCamp has created history. The name of Navsari is now written in golden letters with the setting of path-breaking records. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2016

2017

On his 67th birthday, PM Modi started the day by taking blessings of his mother in Gandhinagar. Later, he dedicated Sardar Sarovar Dam in Kevadia to the nation.

Some pictures from Kevadia, where the Sardar Sarovar Dam was dedicated to the nation. pic.twitter.com/TU33NABKNs — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2017

2018

PM Modi celebrated his 68th birthday at his parliamentary constituency Varanasi with school children. He also gave gifts including solar lamp, stationary, school bags and notebooks to the students of the school. After spending his 68th birthday with students, the Prime Minister offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, where he was accompanied by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath among others.

PM @narendramodi reaches Varanasi. He is welcomed by a team of Anganwadi and ASHA workers who are thanking him for the benefits recently announced for them. pic.twitter.com/JNJXuJVUMZ — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 17, 2018

2019

PM Modi visited the Statue of Unity and Sardar Sarovar Dam in Gujarat on 69th birthday. He also addressed a public rally there.

At the public meeting in Kevadia, Jal Shakti and Jan Shakti converged. Today’s public meeting was next to the ‘Statue of Unity’, and from there we got a clear glimpse of the Sardar Sarovar Dam. I thank the thousands of sisters and brothers of Gujarat who joined us. pic.twitter.com/68KIg5DbBo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2019

2020

As the nation was battling with COVID-19 pandemic, PM Modi’s birthday remained low-key. Like last year, the BJP organised events with focus on public service across the country to celebrate PM Modi’s birthday as ‘Sewa Divas’.

2021

In 2021, the Prime Minister participated virtually in the 21st Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), and through video-message in the Joint SCO-CSTO Outreach Session on Afghanistan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends via video conference the signing ceremony at SCO Summit being held in Tajikistan pic.twitter.com/xUCwXeysEA — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2021

In his address, Prime Minister highlighted the problems caused by growing radicalisation and extremism in the broader SCO region, which runs counter to the history of the region as a bastion of moderate and progressive cultures and values.

