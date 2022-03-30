PM's Daily To-do List Includes Raising Fuel Prices, Showing 'Hollow' Dreams of Jobs: Rahul

Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said his daily to-do list includes raising petrol, diesel and gas prices, making farmers more helpless and showing ”hollow dreams” of employment to the youth.

Gandhi used the hashtag ”RozSubahKiBaat” with his tweet attacking the prime minister on a range of issues.

प्रधानमंत्री की Daily To-Do List1. पेट्रोल-डीज़ल-गैस का रेट कितना बढ़ाऊँ2. लोगों की ‘खर्चे पे चर्चा’ कैसे रुकवाऊँ3. युवा को रोज़गार के खोखले सपने कैसे दिखाऊं4. आज किस सरकारी कंपनी को बेचूँ5. किसानों को और लाचार कैसे करूँ#RozSubahKiBaat — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 30, 2022

”Prime Minister’s daily to-do list – how much increase in petrol, diesel and gas rates, how to stop discussion on people’s expenses, how to show hollow dreams of employment to the youth, which public sector company to sell and how to make farmers more helpless,” the former Congress president said in a tweet in Hindi.

On Wednesday, petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 80 paise a litre each, taking the total increase in rates in the last nine days to Rs 5.60 per litre.

