PM's Puja Ki Baat: Modi to Address People on Durga Puja on 'Sasthi' as Didi Gears up to Inaugurate Pandals

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver an address to the people of West Bengal through virtual platforms on October 22 on the occasion Sashti, the sixth day of the nine-day long Hindu festival Navratra, on the eve of Durga Puja.

The address will be called 'Puja ki Baat'. State BJP president Dilip Ghosh had said a few days ago that the party's Bengal unit will request the prime minister to deliver a message to the people asking them to follow the COVID-19 regulations during the coming Durga Puja.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji will deliver a virtual address to the people of the state on the auspicious occasion of Durga Puja. He will connect with the people virtually on October 22," BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said.

“We have requested Narendra Modi ji to greet (virtually) people in Bengal because on ‘Sasthi’ Lord Ram had worshipped Ma Durga to release Sita from Ravana’s captivity. Also, ‘Sasthi’ holds a significant spot as on this day Ma Durga’s face is unveiled,” a senior party leader had said previously.

Meanwhile, WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will inaugurate Durga Puja pandals in Kolkata through virtual platforms from the State Secretariat in Nabanna, between October 15 and October 17.

On October 15, Banerjee will inaugurate pandals located in North Kolkata, and those in Behal aand West Kolkata will be inaugurated the next day. On October 17, she will inaugurate the pandals of South Kolkata, including those in Jadavpur.

The CM has asked puja organisers to maintain strict Covid-19 protocols and not invite many people for the inaugurations.

As West Bengal is gearing up for the festive season, both Trinamool Congress (TMC) and BJP are working hard to outdo each other, aiming at the 2021 state Assembly Polls.

The state BJP has already raised the political temperature with ‘Nabanna Chalo Abhijan’ on August 8. PM’s virtual greetings will be backed by Amit Shah’s public meeting in North Bengal and also at the booth level before Durga Puja.

During his stay, Shah will take stock of the ground situation ahead of the polls, attend scheduled meetings in North and South Bengal.

The Home Minister will brief party leaders about the roadmap to oust the TMC. State-centric burning issues will be discussed by him which will be highlighted during BJP’s scheduled campaign against the TMC in the state.

“Yes it is true that Amit Shah ji will be here before Puja. He will hold a couple of meetings to take stock of the situation. He wanted to come earlier, but due to his health concern, he could not make it. His meetings in Bengal are very important for us," state BJP president, Dilip Ghosh had said.