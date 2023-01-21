PM's Security Breach in Mumbai: Arrested Man Ex-NSG, a ‘Big Fan’ of Modi, Say Sources

Mumbai Police has arrested the man, who claimed to be a National Security Guard (NSG) personnel in a bid to enter the BKC area in the city secured for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s event on January 19.

According to highly placed sources, the man is a “big fan of Prime Minister Modi". “The man used to be a part of the NSG years ago and was posted back to his regiment. He appears to be slightly unbalanced," they added.

The 35-year-old man from Navi Mumbai was arrested by the Mumbai Police, 90 minutes before PM Narendra Modi was to reach Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), informed Mumbai Police officials.

The accused tried to enter the high-security VVIP area by claiming himself to be a Naik from the “Guards Regiment” of the Army.

The accused has been identified as Rameshwar Mishra, a science graduate who was stopped by the Mumbai Crime Branch officials on suspicion around 3 pm.

The ex-employee of the NSG was carrying a fake identity card that “showed” he was still associated with the country’s elite counter-terrorism unit, said the official.

The accused, who was wearing a ribbon that read “Delhi Police PM Security”, was stopped by the policemen while allegedly trying to enter the high-security VVIP area about one-and-a-half hours before the PM’s arrival at the venue, he said. The PM is protected by the Special Protection Group.

Police officials took him into custody on suspicion on the day of the event at the MMRDA ground in BKC and began an inquiry, he said.

“The accused person has worked with the NSG in the past. He also tampered with an identity card to show that he was still working with NSG, he said.

The BKC police registered a case against the man for forgery and impersonation under Sections 171, 465, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code(IPC). “He has been remanded in police custody till January 24,” said the official, adding that a probe was underway.

PM Modi was in the city on Thursday to lay foundation stones and inaugurate a host of projects worth Rs 38,000 crore aimed at developing infrastructure, easing urban travel, and strengthening healthcare in the country’s financial capital. He also travelled on a newly inaugurated Metro line.

Read all the Latest India News here