INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Doctor’sDay#BoardResults#COV19 AnalyticsCoronavirus
News18 »
2-MIN READ

'PM's Set Director Over Scripted Leh Trip?' Row Erupts After Modi's Army Hosp Visit. Here's the Fact

PM Modi interacts with soldiers.

PM Modi interacts with soldiers.

Netizens and some Congress handles have been tweeting out pictures of the PM's visit to the wood-panelled ward and wondered why no medical equipment was visible in the frame.

Shreya Dhoundial
  • CNN-News18
  • Last Updated: July 4, 2020, 4:02 PM IST
Share this:

New Delhi: The Army has officially reacted to the social media generated controversy over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Leh General Hospital, calling it 'malicious'.

Netizens and some Congress handles have been tweeting out pictures of the PM's visit to the wood-panelled ward and wondered why no medical equipment was visible in the frame.

Some even pointed out to a projector visible in the pictures and deduced that the Hospitals Conference Hall was converted into a ward for the PM's benefit.

Congress leader Rajeev Satav went a step further and put out pictures of Dr Manmohan Singh to show what a 'real hospital visit' looks like.

As the controversy took wings on Twitter, the Army released an angry statement calling the accusations 'malicious' and 'unsubstantiated'.

"The COVID-19 protocol had necessitated some wards of the General Hospital to be converted into isolation facilities. Hence, this hall, which otherwise was normally used as a Training Audio Video Hall, was converted into a ward ever since the hospital was also designated as COVID treatment hospital," it said.

It is important to note that Army Chief Gen MM Naravane had visited soldiers injured in the Galwan clash on June 23 in the same ward. The Army's official Twitter handle had put out pictures of that visit.

If not the statement then that picture should put a lid on the unnecessary controversy.

Share this:
Next Story
Loading