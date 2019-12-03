'PM's Suggestion That I be Part of his Cabinet Reflects his Magnanimity': NCP's Supriya Sule
Earlier, Sharad Pawar had dismissed reports that the Modi government had offered to make him India's President.
File photo of Supriya Sule.
New Delhi: NCP MP Supriya Sule on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's suggestion to her father Sharad Pawar that she should be part of his Cabinet reflects his "magnanimity" but it could not materialise.
"This is his magnanimity that he suggested this and I am overwhelmed. But this could not happen," Sule told reporters outside the Parliament complex.
In an interview to ABP-Majha, Pawar dismissed reports that the Modi government offered to make him India's President. "But there was an offer to make Supriya (Sule) a minister in the Modi-led cabinet," Pawar said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bharti's Romantic Post for 'Soulmate' Haarsh Limbachiyaa on Wedding Anniversary will Melt Hearts
- This Chef's Idea of Coming up with a '100% Edible' iPhone Cover Is a Game Changer
- Starbucks Fires Employee Who Served Coffee Cup to Cop with 'Pig' Written on Label
- Virgil Van Dijk's Joke on Ronaldo's Absence From Ballon d'Or Ceremony Sparks Backlash
- 'Will Tell My Kids This Man Invented Football': Twitter in Awe of Lionel Messi After Record 6th Ballon d'Or