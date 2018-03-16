English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PNB Case Brought Bad Name, an Eye-opener, Says Venkaiah Naidu
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also emphasised the need for greater transparency, enhanced accountability, and ethical corporate governance.
File photo of Vice President Venakaiah Naidu. (PTI)
New Delhi: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday said the developments at Punjab National Bank (PNB) has brought a bad name to the system and is an eye-opener as he pitched for greater transparency and ethical corporate governance.
"What happened with Punjab National Bank and other banks is an eye opener to all of us. There has been some systemic failure, maybe because of some individuals... at the same time, it brought a bad name to us, to the system," he said.
Naidu was speaking at the 58th National Cost Convention organised by the Institute of Cost Accountants of India.
His remarks come at a time when a multi-agency probe is underway in the nearly Rs 12,700 crore scam at Punjab National Bank perpetrated by way of fraudulent letters of undertaking (LoUs) and with the connivance of some officials.
The Vice President also emphasised the need for greater transparency, enhanced accountability, and ethical corporate governance.
Edited by: Puja Menon
