PNB Fraud: Rahul Gandhi Reminds PM Narendra Modi of 'Na Khaoonga, Na Khaane Doonga' Remark
Rahul Gandhi took the swipe at the Prime Minister for his refrain during poll rallies that he would act as a watchman for the country, and cited his "na khaoonga, na khaane doonga" (will neither do nor allow anyone to do corruption) statement.
File photo of Congress president Rahul Gandhi (PTI)
New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday fired yet another salvo at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his "silence" on the multi-crore PNB bank fraud, asking where the "country's watchman" was when jeweller Nirav Modi fled the country like liquor baron Vijay Mallya.
Gandhi took the swipe at the Prime Minister for his refrain during poll rallies that he would act as a watchman for the country, and cited his "na khaoonga, na khaane doonga" (will neither do nor allow anyone to do corruption) statement.
Taking to Twitter, the Congress chief said the entire country was keen to know the "secret behind his silence" and alleged that it screams out loudly where his loyalties were.
"First Lalit (Modi) and then (Vijay) Mallya, now Nirav (Modi) also eloped. Where is the country's watchman who claimed 'Na khaoonga, na khaane doonga' (Will neither do nor allow anyone to do corruption)?
"The public is longing to know the reason of 'Saheb's' silence. His silence screams out loud who is he loyal to?" he asked in a tweet in Hindi.
Gandhi also used the hashtag "ModiRobsIndia" along with his tweet, to target the prime minister.
The Congress leader has been targeting the prime minister and his government over the multi-crore bank scam and has accused him of not taking any action despite being in the know of everything.
He had also alleged that a scam of such huge proportion could not have taken place without the involvement of higher-ups.
पहले ललित फिर माल्या— Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) February 19, 2018
अब नीरव भी हुआ फरार
कहाँ है 'न खाऊँगा, न खाने दूँगा' कहने वाला देश का चौकीदार?
साहेब की खामोशी का राज़ जानने को जनता बेकरार
उनकी चुप्पी चीख चीख कर बताए
वो किसके हैं वफादार#ModiRobsIndia
