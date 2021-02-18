PNB Peon Recruitment 2021: Application to Fill 111 Vacancies Released; Check Details Here
File Photo of Punjab National Bank (Image: Reuters)
The last date to fill up the application form is March 1.
- Trending Desk
- Last Updated: February 18, 2021, 11:57 IST
The Punjab National Bank (PNB) has started accepting applications for the recruitment of peon at its various branch across the country. Interested ones can download the application form from www.pnbindia.in and submit it to any of the PNB branches of the respective circle till March 1. A total of 111 posts has been announced for this recruitment drive out of which 20 posts are vacant for Chennai South Circle, 19 for Balasore circle, 18 for Bangalore West, 25 for Bangalore East, 10 for Surat and 19 for Haryana circle.
PNB Peon recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria
Applicants having 12th passed from any recognised board of education with basic reading and writing knowledge of English are eligible to apply.
Age limit: The age limit is 18 to 24 years to apply for PNB Peon recruitment 2021.
Applicants should also be the domicile of the respective district/circle.
How to apply for PNB Peon Recruitment 2021:
Step 1. Enter the name of the official website pnbindia.in
Step 2. Go to the recruitment tab and download the PNB peon application form and take a hard copy of it.
Step 3. Now, fill in the required details and attach the documents
Step 4. Send it to the addresses given below with “RECRUITMENT OF PEONS IN SUBORDINATE CADRE-2020-21’ mentioned on the envelope.
The postal address to submit PNB peon application form:
Bangalore West Circle: Chief Manager, Human Resource Section, Punjab National Bank, Circle Office, Bangalore West, No. 100, Masjid Road, Frazer Town, Bengaluru – 560005
Bangalore East Circle: Punjab National Bank, H.R Section, Circle Office – Bangalore East, Raheja Towers, M.G Road, Bengaluru – 560001
Chennai South Circle: The Deputy Circle Head (HRD), Punjab National Bank, Circle Office: Chennai South, PNB Towers, 2nd Floor, No 46.49, Royapettah High Road, Royapettah, Chennai -600014
Haryana Circle: Chief Manager, Human Resource and Development Department, PNB, Circle Office, First Floor, Rori Bazar, Sirsa, Haryana – 125055
List of documents to be submitted along with the application form:
Recent passport size photograph
Self-attested xerox copy of class 10 and 12 marksheet, address proof, id proof, proof of permanent residence, caste certificate and EWS certificate if applied under this category.