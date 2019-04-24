English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PNB Scam Accused Mehul Choksi Seeks Dismissal of ED Plea to Declare Him Fugitive Offender
Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi are wanted by the ED and the CBI for allegedly defrauding the PNB to the tune of Rs 13,400 crore, in collusion with a few of its employees.
File photo of Mehul Choksi.
Loading...
Mumbai: Diamantaire Mehul Choksi, an accused in the multi-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam, has moved the Bombay High Court, seeking dismissal of an application filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a special court to declare him as a fugitive economic offender.
In a petition filed on Wednesday through advocate Vijay Aggarwal, he said he was unable to return to India due to persistent health problems.
Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi are wanted by the ED and the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) for allegedly defrauding the PNB to the tune of Rs 13,400 crore, in collusion with a few of its employees.
The ED had filed an application before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court, seeking for Choksi to be declared a "fugitive economic offender" for evading summons to appear before the agency and that his properties be confiscated under the provisions of the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018.
Choksi had then filed an application before the lower court, seeking for the ED's plea to be dismissed.
When the lower court rejected his application, Choksi approached the high court.
"He (Choksi) has not intentionally refused to return, but is unable to return due to his medical conditions. He has also attached his medical records," Aggarwal said.
In his second petition, Choksi also sought a direction to the special court to permit him to cross-examine those persons on whose statements the ED is relying upon to declare Choksi as a fugitive economic offender.
A division bench of Justices IA Mahanty and AM Badar has posted both the petitions for hearing on June 5.
In a petition filed on Wednesday through advocate Vijay Aggarwal, he said he was unable to return to India due to persistent health problems.
Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi are wanted by the ED and the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) for allegedly defrauding the PNB to the tune of Rs 13,400 crore, in collusion with a few of its employees.
The ED had filed an application before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court, seeking for Choksi to be declared a "fugitive economic offender" for evading summons to appear before the agency and that his properties be confiscated under the provisions of the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018.
Choksi had then filed an application before the lower court, seeking for the ED's plea to be dismissed.
When the lower court rejected his application, Choksi approached the high court.
"He (Choksi) has not intentionally refused to return, but is unable to return due to his medical conditions. He has also attached his medical records," Aggarwal said.
In his second petition, Choksi also sought a direction to the special court to permit him to cross-examine those persons on whose statements the ED is relying upon to declare Choksi as a fugitive economic offender.
A division bench of Justices IA Mahanty and AM Badar has posted both the petitions for hearing on June 5.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Naam Me Kya Rakha Hai: People Of Modi Nagar Reacts To Rahul Gandhi's Allegations
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Election 2019 Phase 3 : "Wondering If BJP Wants To Give Me Walkover," Says Atishi On Opponent Gambhir
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Election 2019, Phase 3 : BJP Will Win Over 300 Lok Sabha Seats, Says Prakash Javadekar
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Election 2019, Phase 3: Gathbandhan Won't Affect Us, Says Gautam Gambhir
Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Naam Me Kya Rakha Hai: People Of Modi Nagar Reacts To Rahul Gandhi's Allegations
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Election 2019 Phase 3 : "Wondering If BJP Wants To Give Me Walkover," Says Atishi On Opponent Gambhir
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Election 2019, Phase 3 : BJP Will Win Over 300 Lok Sabha Seats, Says Prakash Javadekar
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Election 2019, Phase 3: Gathbandhan Won't Affect Us, Says Gautam Gambhir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Dubai Based Indian Worker Wins McLaren 570S Spyder Sportscar Worth Rs 2 Crore in Lucky Draw
- Avengers Endgame Star Scarlett Johansson Leads the Cavalcade in Crystal Versace Dress at Premiere
- 'Desi Girl' Priyanka Chopra Jonas Flaunts Her Mangalsutra in New Plane Selfie
- Xiaomi Redmi 7 Launched in India; Goes on Sale From April 29 And Prices Start at Rs 7,999
- Xiaomi Redmi Y3 Launched with 32MP Front Camera, Two Variants Priced at Rs 9,999 and Rs 11,999
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results