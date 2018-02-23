PNB Scam: Accused Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi Defy Enforcement Directorate Summons

None of the accused in the Punjab National Bank scam have appeared before Enforcement Directorate despite summons.Diamond merchants Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi had been summoned by ED for their role in the Rs 11,000 crore PNB scam.ED has issued fresh summons under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). They have to appear on February 26.Modi on Thursday made it clear that he can't appear and depose before the ED. He has been summoned under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).In an emailed reply to the ED’s investigating officer, he cited the temporary suspension of his passport and pending business issues as reasons for his non-appearance before the probe agency.Liquor baron Vijay Mallya, who is also wanted for a fraud worth Rs 9,000 crore and money laundering, had cited the same reasons for not appearing before the ED a few years ago. The agency had asked him to approach the nearest Indian embassy and get a travel document issued in order to return to the country.The agency on Thursday seized shares, mutual funds and luxury cars, worth over Rs 100 crore, of the group companies of Modi and Choksi. The ED raids against the duo were launched on February 15.Modi, Choksi and others are being investigated by multiple probe agencies, including the CBI and the Income Tax department, after it recently came to light, following a complaint from the PNB, that they allegedly cheated the state-run bank to the tune of Rs 11,400 crore, with the purported involvement of a few employees of the bank.The CBI and the ED have registered two FIRs each in the case. Both Modi and Choksi left the country before the cases were lodged against them.