PNB Scam Case: Proclamation Order Issued Against Nirav Modi and Two Others

Mumbai: A special court here on Wednesday directed Nirav Modi, prime accused in the over USD 2 billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam, and two others, to appear before it by January 15, failing which it will proceed to declare them proclaimed offenders.

Special CBI court judge VC Barde issued the proclamation order against Nirav Modi, his brother Neeshal Modi and a close associate Subhash Parab, directing them to remain present before it by mid January.

As per the law, once a court issues a proclamation order, the accused needs to remain present before it within the stipulated deadline, failing which it can proceed to declare the accused a proclaimed offender.

Once a person is declared a proclaimed offender, the probe agency can begin confiscation of his properties in India.

Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi are the prime accused in the case, which is related to alleged fraudulent issuance of Letters of Undertaking that caused a loss of over USD 2 billion to PNB, a public sector bank.

While Nirav Modi was arrested in London and his extradition process is pending, the whereabouts of Neeshal and Parab were not known, the CBI had said in its application.

The probe agency has claimed that Parab was an executive in Nirav Modi's firm.

Earlier, in its plea seeking to attach the property of the three accused, the central agency had said that they had left the country before the case was registered, so the warrants against them could not be executed.

Meanwhile, a special Prevention of Money Laundering (PMLA) Act court here is likely to pass an order on Thursday on a Enforcement Directorate (ED) plea to declare Nirav Modi a fugitive economic offendor in the case.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.