Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

PNB Scam: ED Seeks Court's Nod to Sell Paintings, Cars of Nirav Modi

The Enforcement Directorate in its application filed before special judge V C Barde, said it had made a provisional attachment of these items on February 25, adding that it now wanted to sell those.

PTI

Updated:August 29, 2019, 8:59 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
PNB Scam: ED Seeks Court's Nod to Sell Paintings, Cars of Nirav Modi
File photo of Nirav Modi.
Loading...

Mumbai: The ED filed an application before a special court here on Thursday, seeking permission to sell the paintings and other valuables of fugitive jeweller Nirav Modi, a prime accused in the multi-crore PNB scam, seized during raids.

According to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) application, the paintings the agency wants to sell include those seized by the Income Tax department valued at Rs 57.72 crore and the ones recovered by the financial investigation agency from Nirav Modi's house, "Samudra Mahal", in Mumbai.

Besides the paintings, the other seized items belonging to Nirav Modi, currently lodged in a jail in Britain, included high-end watches, bags and luxury cars, the ED said.

The central agency, in its application filed before special judge V C Barde, said it had made a provisional attachment of these items on February 25, adding that it now wanted to sell those.

"The paintings and articles mentioned (in the plea) are perishable and prone to speedy and natural decay. The expenses of maintenance shall exceed their value if they are kept idle for a long period of time," the ED said in its application.

The plea is scheduled to come up for hearing on September 5.

Nirav Modi and his jeweller uncle Mehul Choksi are the prime accused in the scam that is related to alleged fraudulent issuance of Letters of Undertaking (LoUs), causing a loss of over USD 2 billion to the Punjab National Bank (PNB), a public sector bank.

Various government agencies, including the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the ED, are probing the biggest banking scam in the country, and making efforts to bring back Nirav Modi and Choksi, who is also abroad, to face trial in India.

Nirav Modi is accused of being the "principal beneficiary" of the fraudulent issuance of LoUs as part of a conspiracy to defraud PNB and then laundering the proceeds of the crime.

An LoU is a guarantee given by an issuing bank to Indian banks having branches abroad to grant short-term credit to the applicant. In case of default, the bank issuing the LoU has to pay the liability to the credit-giving bank, along with the interest accrued.

On Wednesday, the CBI had sought permission from the special court to attach Nirav Modi's properties.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram