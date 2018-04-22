English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PNB Scam: Govt Intervenes in Nirav Modi Firms' Bankruptcy Case in United States
Diamond merchants Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi are alleged to have perpetrated the country's biggest banking sector scam at Punjab National Bank, mainly by way of issuance of fraudulent Letters of Undertaking (LoUs).
A man talks on a phone as he walks past a Nirav Modi showroom during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate in New Delhi. (Reuters)
New Delhi: The government has intervened in the bankruptcy proceedings of Nirav Modi firms in the US to protect the interests of Punjab National Bank, Union minister P P Chaudhary said, amid multi-pronged efforts to deal with the nearly Rs 13,000 crore scam.
Diamond merchants Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi are alleged to have perpetrated the country's biggest banking sector scam at Punjab National Bank, mainly by way of issuance of fraudulent Letters of Undertaking (LoUs).
Against the backdrop of a multi-agency probe into the case, Chaudhary said that some Nirav Modi firms filing for bankruptcy in the US would jeopardise the interests of Punjab National Bank.
The Minister of State for Corporate Affairs noted that committing of fraud and violation of Indian laws by these firms necessitates booking of the accused in India.
"Since the investigation against Nirav Modi led firms ie. Firestar Diamond and other firms are still going on in India for committing fraud against the Punjab National Bank, the filing of bankruptcy by these firms in the US would jeopardise the interest of the Indian bank," he told PTI in an interview.
Chaudhary, who is the Minister of State for Law and Justice, said, "we have intervened in the bankruptcy proceedings in the US to safeguard our interests".
On February 27, Nirav Modi-owned Firestar Diamond Inc filed for bankruptcy in the US.
Last month, senior government officials had said the effort would be to try stall the bankruptcy proceedings so that the company's assets are not liquidated before completion of the probe into the scam.
On February 23, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had restrained more than 60 entities, including Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi, various individuals, companies and limited liability partnership firms, from selling their assets.
The Serious Fraud Investigation Office is probing 107 companies and seven limited liability partnerships (LLPs) linked to Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi groups with regard to the scam.
The minister said the SFIO would submit its report within six months.
Among other agencies, the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate are also investigating the fraud.
Also Watch
Diamond merchants Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi are alleged to have perpetrated the country's biggest banking sector scam at Punjab National Bank, mainly by way of issuance of fraudulent Letters of Undertaking (LoUs).
Against the backdrop of a multi-agency probe into the case, Chaudhary said that some Nirav Modi firms filing for bankruptcy in the US would jeopardise the interests of Punjab National Bank.
The Minister of State for Corporate Affairs noted that committing of fraud and violation of Indian laws by these firms necessitates booking of the accused in India.
"Since the investigation against Nirav Modi led firms ie. Firestar Diamond and other firms are still going on in India for committing fraud against the Punjab National Bank, the filing of bankruptcy by these firms in the US would jeopardise the interest of the Indian bank," he told PTI in an interview.
Chaudhary, who is the Minister of State for Law and Justice, said, "we have intervened in the bankruptcy proceedings in the US to safeguard our interests".
On February 27, Nirav Modi-owned Firestar Diamond Inc filed for bankruptcy in the US.
Last month, senior government officials had said the effort would be to try stall the bankruptcy proceedings so that the company's assets are not liquidated before completion of the probe into the scam.
On February 23, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had restrained more than 60 entities, including Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi, various individuals, companies and limited liability partnership firms, from selling their assets.
The Serious Fraud Investigation Office is probing 107 companies and seven limited liability partnerships (LLPs) linked to Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi groups with regard to the scam.
The minister said the SFIO would submit its report within six months.
Among other agencies, the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate are also investigating the fraud.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Puja Menon
-
World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Story So Far: Sacked AAP Advisor Raghav Chadha Returns Salary of Rs 2.50 to Home Ministry
World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
Friday 20 April , 2018 Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
Friday 20 April , 2018 Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
Friday 20 April , 2018 Story So Far: Sacked AAP Advisor Raghav Chadha Returns Salary of Rs 2.50 to Home Ministry
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- The Tippling Point | Jagermeister, the Hunters' Poison Has Many a Myth Attached to it
- Kalank: Why Madhuri Dixit Agreed To Do a Film Opposite Sanjay Dutt
- The Trio of Sara Ali Khan, Amrita Singh, Dimple Kapadia Looks Glamorous In This Photo
- Photos From Milind Soman, Ankita Konwar's Mehendi Ceremony Will Make You Want To Attend One
- Bollywood Star Jacqueline Fernandez Gifts Make-Up Artist Jeep Compass SUV – Watch Video