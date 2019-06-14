PNB SO Result 2019: Punjab National Bank Declares PNB Specialist Officer Result at pnbindia.in

PNB SO Result 2019 | The Punjab National Bank has declared result of Specialist Officer (SO) in pdf file with names and roll numbers of qualifying candidates.

The PNB SO Result 2019 was uploaded on the Punjab National Bank’s official website pnbindia.in.

According to official notification released by the PNB, a total of 214 candidates are shortlisted on the basis of their performance in the written examination which was held in March. Further, the joining date and venue for reporting will be informed in due course of time. The schedule for the same will be uploaded on the homepage of Punjab National Bank.

PNB SO Result 2019: Know how to download PNB Specialist Officer List

Step 1- Visit the Punjab National Bank’s official website: pnbindia.in

Step 2- On homepage look for link saying ‘List of selected candidates for PNB specialist officer’

Step 3- Click on it and on the new window PNB SO Result 2019, PNB Specialist Officer 2019 Result in pdf file will appear

Step 4- Check your PNB SO Result 2019 by finding your roll number or name on the list

The bank conducted the entrance test for recruiting 325 PNB Specialist Officer for these posts:

Senior Manager (Credit) – 51

Manager (Credit): 26

Senior Manager (Law): 55

Manager (Law): 55

Manager (HRD): 18

Officer (IT): 120.