Pochise Boishak: 10 Quotes to Remember Rabindranath Tagore on His 158th Birth Anniversary

158th birth anniversary of Kobiguru Rabindranath Tagore | Rabindranath Tagore was a poet, short-story writer, song composer, playwright, essayist, and painter who made great contribution to Indian literature, music, as well as art. Also known as Gurudev, Rabindranath Tagore was the first non-European to receive the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1913. As India and the world celebrate his 158th birth anniversary, these ten quotes from the Bengali polyglot will not only inspire you but also give an insight into the man’s genius.“If you cry because the sun has gone out of your life, your tears will prevent you from seeing the stars.”“Let me not pray to be sheltered from dangers, but to be fearless in facing them.Let me not beg for the stilling of my pain, but for the heart to conquer it.”“You can’t cross the sea merely by standing and staring at the water.”“I slept and dreamt that life was joy. I awoke and saw that life was service. I acted and behold, service was joy.”“It is very simple to be happy, but it is very difficult to be simple.”“Faith is the bird that feels the light and sings when the dawn is still dark.”“The butterfly counts not months but moments, and has time enough.”“Reach high, for stars lie hidden in you. Dream deep, for every dream precedes the goal.”“Love's gift cannot be given, it waits to be accepted.”“Let your life lightly dance on the edges of Time like dew on the tip of a leaf.”