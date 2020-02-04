Poco X2 Launched in India at Rs 15,999: Specifications, Offers, Availability and More

The Poco X2 is finally here. After almost 18 months, Poco has also finally launched its second handset. After announcing that it will no longer be a Xiaomi sub-brand, Poco is now revamping its strategies and has formed a new team headed by C Manmohan. As reported earlier, the new Poco X2 is not a direct successor to the company's original Poco F1. Also, rumours did stand correct about the fact that the handset is a rebranded Redmi K30 which launched in China last month.

The Poco X2 is powered by the Snapdragon 730G SoC, which makes it a direct competitor to the Realme X2. It features a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (2400x1080 pixels) hole-punch LCD display with 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The reason for not choosing an AMOLED panel was because it would have bumped up the cost. Also, this is the second phone in India to offer 120Hz refresh rate apart from the Asus ROG Phone II.

At the back, there is a quad-camera setup including a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 1/1.7-inch sensor, with a 6P lens system offering an f/1.89 aperture. This is paired to a 5-megapixel macro lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and an 8-megapixel sensor with 120-degree wide-angle lens. At the front, there is a dual selfie camera setup with a 20-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Just like the Redmi K30, there is a 4,500mAh battery with support for 27W fast charge support. The company is bundling the high-capacity charger in the box, and it is the same as the company previously launched alongside the Redmi K20 and K20 pro. Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, NFC, dual-SIM slots, IR blaster, P2i water repellant coating, USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack and runs on MIUI 11 based on Android 10.

The smartphone will be offered in three variants with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage, 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and a top of the line 8GB RAM with 256GB storage variant. All variants come with microSD card expandability. The phone will be offering three colour options- Matrix Purple, Pheonix Red and Atlantis Blue. Pricing starts at Rs 15,999 for the base variant, with the 6GB RAM + 128GB variant will be available at 16,999. The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at Rs 19,999. Poco will be offering Rs 1,000 discount for ICICI Bank card users. The handset will be available starting February 11 at 12pm exclusively on Flipkart.

