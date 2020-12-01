News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»India
1-MIN READ

POCSO Court Awards Death Sentence to UP Man for Rape and Murder of Minor Girl

Image used for representation.

Image used for representation.

On March 17, 2019, an eight-year-old girl was raped by the man who lured her to a secluded spot with a Rs 10 note at a village in Firozabad, the government counsel said.

A local court here awarded death sentence on Tuesday in a rape and murder case of an eight-year-old girl last year. On March 17, 2019, an eight-year-old girl was raped by one Shiv Shankar alias Bantu who lured her to a secluded spot with a Rs 10 note in Chandrapura village under Sirsaganj police station area, government counsel Ajumed Singh Chauhan said.

The girl was found dead in an agriculture field a day after the rape, he said, adding that the mother of the girl had lodged the case in this connection. After hearing both the sides, POCSO Court Judge Mridul Dubey awarded the death sentence to Shiv Shankar on Tuesday, the counsel added.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...