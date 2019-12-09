English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Podcast: Brass Tacks with Zakka Jacob
Zakka Jacob breaks down the big story.
Citizenship Amendment Bill in Parliament: BJP calls it corrective mechanism to correct historical wrongs while opposition dubs it as anti-constitution. Zakka Jacob breaks down the big story.
