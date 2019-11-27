English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Podcast: Brass Tacks with Zakka Jacob
Zakka Jacob breaks down the big story of the day on Brass Tacks.
Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray is all set to be sworn in as Maharasthra CM on Thursday evening. However, Congress' Rahul Gandhi has decided to stay away from the swearing-in ceremony. Zakka Jacob breaks down the big story of the day on Brass Tacks.
