Podcast: The Right Stand with Anand Narasimhan

Retirement rumours rife, MSD not on BCCI contracts list. Is it curtains on the Dhoni era? Sena vs Cong: Indira bombshell, Apology calls & backtracks. Can Aghadi ever rise out of ingrained Cong-Sena hostility? Anand Narasimhan with the biggest stories of the day.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.