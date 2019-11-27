English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Podcast: The Right Stand with Anand Narasimhan
Can the 3-wheeled Aghadi alliance survive a full-term or will it collapse under its own weight?
New beginnings in Maharashtra with Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray all set to take charge on Thursday. Can the 3-wheeled Aghadi alliance survive a full-term or will it collapse under its own weight? Anand Narasimhan with the big story.
