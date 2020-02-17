English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
Podcast: The Right Stand with Anand Narasimhan
SC clears permanent commission & Army command roles for women.
Anand Narasimhan
SC clears permanent commission & Army command roles for women. What will be the big implications for women’s empowerment in defence. Video wars over Jamia campus violence. Are students innocent or masked goons? Anand Narasimhan with the biggest stories of the day.
-
