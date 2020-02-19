Podcast: The Right Stand with Anand Narasimhan

Trump visit: Trade deal hopes bleak, opposition cries hospitality overkill. Can Indo-US strategic ties, anti-terror partnership be ignored? Mediators step in to end Shaheen Bagh blockade but protesters still defiant. Anand Narasimhan with the biggest stories of the day

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.