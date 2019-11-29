Podcast: The Right Stand with Anand Narasimhan

Nirbhaya nightmare again, this time in Hyderabad. Law ‘punishes’ rapist, yet there is no deterrent to brutality. Is law an ineffective protector in India? Anand Narasimhan with the top story of the day.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.