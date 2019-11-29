English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Podcast: The Right Stand with Anand Narasimhan
Is law an ineffective protector in India?
Nirbhaya nightmare again, this time in Hyderabad. Law ‘punishes’ rapist, yet there is no deterrent to brutality. Is law an ineffective protector in India? Anand Narasimhan with the top story of the day.
