Podcast : The Right Stand with Anand Narasimhan

India outraged over Hyderabad horror, CM & cops fail in their job but give 'gyaan'. Advisory for women, impunity for men, 'Beti bachao' and Beto ko bhi sikhao! Anand Narasimhan with the top story of the day.

