Podcast : The Right Stand with Anand Narasimhan
India outraged over Hyderabad horror, CM & cops fail in their job but give 'gyaan'. Advisory for women, impunity for men, 'Beti bachao' and Beto ko bhi sikhao! Anand Narasimhan with the top story of the day.
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
