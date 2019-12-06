Podcast: The Right Stand with Anand Narasimhan

#EncounterOfRapeAccused: Cover-up exercise or real Self-protection encounter killing? Public celebration a reflection of disillusionment with Judicial system. Guilty or not, if implicated, accused liable to be killed? Anand Narasimhan with the biggest story of the day.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.