Podcast: The Right Stand with Anand Narasimhan
Can the citizenship amendment bill stand Judicial scrutiny? Anand Narasimhan with the biggest story of the day.
#CitizenshipDebate Weighing the positives, pointing out dangers. Does the CAB violates right to equality or upholds it? Can the citizenship amendment bill stand Judicial scrutiny? Anand Narasimhan with the biggest story of the day.
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
