Poet Munawwar Rana's Son Faked Attack on Himself, Says UP Police

Police here on Friday claimed that Urdu poet Munawwar Rana’s son faked an attack on himself in a bid to frame in a false case his uncles, with whom he had a dispute over an ancestral property. Police also said Tabrez Rana himself wanted to contest the Assembly elections from Tiloi and had planned the attack on himself to get security and media coverage.

The poet’s son had lodged a complaint with police, alleging that on June 28 he was attacked by two bike-borne people at a petrol pump near the Hindola Ratapur area. SP Shlok Kumar told reporters that an SOG team was deployed to crack the case and the CCTV footage of the area was scrutinised, after which several discrepancies were found in the claims of Tabrez Rana.

Tabrez was found alone in a vehicle at the time of the incident though he had claimed that there was another person with him, the SP said. In a detailed investigation, it came to light that Tabrez had a dispute with his uncles over an ancestral property, which he had sold in February 2021, the SP said.

Tabrez, along with his two accomplice Haleem and Sultan Ali, faked the attack on himself, thinking that in case of firing, he would file a case against his uncles, forcing them not to object to the sale of the property in which they had a share, the SP said. Four people have been arrested in this connection, the SP added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here