Poila Baisakh 2019: Here are All the Food Items for a Perfect Start to Your Bengali New Year

Pahela Baisakh, also known as Poila Baisakh, is celebrated widely by Bengalis all over the world, marking the beginning of Bengali New Year. Apart from prayers, fairs, and some family time, food plays an important part in the celebration of Shubho Noboborsho. And, as of some, you might already know, not many can match Bongs when it comes to preparing sumptuous delicacies.On Poila Baisakh, the day usually begins with alpanas, prabhat pheris (a kind of procession), Rabindra Sangeet, cultural programmes, visit to Kali baris, and leads to the great Poila Baisakh, Shubho Noboborsho luncheon.Let’s have a look at the best of the dishes from the land of amazing fish and mutton curries.1.Prepared with raw mango, aam pora shorbet is the perfect appetizer you can think of. The raw mangoes are heated and the pulp is blended with sugar, black salt, jeera and mint for a refreshing drink.2.Luchi (or Bengali pooris), combined with cholar dal (curry prepared with Chana Dal) and aloor dum (thick gravy made from potato) makes for the perfect Bengali meal for anyone. Easy to cook, this dish meal has its own significance if prepared in the authentic Bengali way.3.The mustard hilsa (or Shorshe Ilish) is the ultimate recipe to deal with hunger pangs. You can gratify your tummy with this delicacy prepared using Hilsa fish. The fish is cooked in mustard oil and is a perfect dish to celebrate the festivity. Just make sure that you get a fresh Hilsa and don’t swallow those needle-like bones.4.This Bengali prawn curry is prepared with cooking prawns in spices and coconut milk. It is served with rice and is a perfect meal for sea-food lovers.5.Any Bengali dish is incomplete without Dahi, and meetha dahi or mishit doi is a must- have if you are planning to have your food the Bengali way. This dahi is sweetened using jaggery and works as a great dessert.