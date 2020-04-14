Take the pledge to vote

Poila Baisakh 2020 Today: All You Need to Know About the Bengali New Year

As Poila Baisakh 2020 also marks the start of a financial cycle, many shops and businesses invite regular customers and give them some token of appreciation.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 14, 2020, 10:10 AM IST
Poila Baisakh 2020 Today: All You Need to Know About the Bengali New Year
A woman makes auspicious symbols on the wall of a temple while offering prayers on the occasion of the first day of Bengali New Year, in Agartala. (Image: PTI)

The first day of the Bengali calendar called 'Poila Baisakh' is celebrated as the Bengali New Year across the world. The term 'Poila Baisakh' literally translates to the first day of Baisakh month.

On this occasion, people wear new clothes and engage in various fanfares. As the day also marks the start of a financial cycle, many shops and businesses invite regular customers and give them some token of appreciation. Some stores even start a new book for maintaining customer records.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended warm wishes celebrating Poila Boisakh through his social media handle.

Writing in both Bengali and English, the Prime Minister extended his wishes for the Bengali New Year and hoped for everyone to have a wonderful year ahead. Modi also wished health and prosperity to all.

Poila Baisakh 2020: Date

According to the English Gregorian calendar, Poila Baisakh usually falls on April 13, 14 or 15. This year, Poila Baisakh 2020 will be celebrated on April 14, amidst the lockdown called by the central government in an attempt to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Although people would not be able to come out of their houses and celebrate it like every year, making delicacies at home and coming together is good spirit is the calling behind the festival.

Poila Baisakh 2020: Significance

People worship Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on this day and pray for a prosperous business. All debts and pending payments are cleared on this day before opening a new transaction record for the new year.

Many also visit Kali Ghat or Dakhineshwar Temple to pray for prosperity. People wear new clothes and visit several stores. Many businesses also give out calendars along with sweet and drinks.

