'Pointless to Live If We Lose Home': SilverLine Project on Track, Says Kerala CM, Even as Protests Persist

Kerala is witnessing a rash of protests over the proposed SilverLine semi-high-speed rail project. Even as several concerns have been raised by people, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that his government will go ahead with the project and that those affected will be properly compensated with four times the value of their land. The Congress as well as the Bharatiya Janata Party have supported the protesters. The CM has alleged that the opposition is trying to mislead the people for political benefits.

The SilverLine project is expected to reduce travel time from state capital Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod district to around four hours. The 530-km stretch will be developed by K-Rail — a joint venture of the Kerala government and the railway ministry. Starting from Thiruvananthapuram, SilverLine trains will have stoppages at Kollam, Chengannur, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Tirur, Kozhikode, and Kannur, before reaching Kasaragod. The state government has said that the project will benefit future generations, result in economic development, and reduce carbon emissions every year by around 2.8 lakh tonnes. However, in many parts along the proposed route, people have been opposing the laying of the survey stones identifying properties for the project, and for carrying out social impact assessment. Opposition parties have alleged that the venture is unscientific and impractical besides putting a huge financial burden on the state.

60-year-old Ajayakumar and his family were living in peace in their ancestral property in Kerala. He worked in the Gulf for 30 years and built a house in the southern state. Then one day the police showed up at his property. Ajaykumar told CNN-News18 that he received no prior intimation or notice from any government department. At the age of 60, he says, he can’t think of buying a new piece of land and building another house. He threatened to self-immolate with kerosene as officials tried to enter his house. “I have an emotional attachment to this place," he said to CNN-News18. “My parents were cremated here. I cannot leave this property until I am alive. That emotional attachment we cannot buy with any amount of cash. Even if I get crores, my emotional attachment is still there. My last wish is to be cremated here after I die."

Mahila Mani and her family have been living in her husband’s ancestral property in Kottiyam town of Kerala’s Kollam district. When officials tried to lay stones on their property for the rail project, they poured petrol over themselves and threatened to end their lives if the officials entered inside. After this, the stone-laying work in the area was stopped.

“If they take our house, there is no point in us living. That’s why we decided to pour petrol over ourselves and end everything. This house is our dream home. We need it, not any money," said Mahila Mani.

However, officials managed to lay the stones in Valsala’s property a short distance away. The family has been living here for the past 30 years and this is its only piece of land. Valsala says they wanted to take a loan for their son but now they will not be able to mortgage the property.

“A week after they laid these stones, my husband had a heart attack. He cannot work now. We spent Rs 1.5 lakh on the hospital bills. Even if we get cash compensation, how will we buy another piece of land to build a house? We used to have some agricultural produce On our land. At the age of 20, he went to the Gulf and worked hard for years, and built this house. We wanted to live here till we died. We are so worried now that we cannot even sleep; there is so much tension," Valsala told CNN-News18.

The main concerns of the affected people are land-value depreciation, not being able to get loans against property, no clarity on buffer zone for the project and compensation for those inside it, no proper intimation from any government department, and how long the compensation payment will take.

On Thursday, Kerala CM Vijayan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed the SilverLine project.

“The PM’s response was healthy. We had a good discussion," Vijayan told the media. “The PM has assured that he will speak to the railway minister and discuss what can be done. We are expecting that after this meeting with the PM we will get central approval for SilverLine at the earliest."

Pinarayi Vijayan said that at present it takes 12 to 13 hours to travel from the state capital to Kasaragod either by rail or road, and the SilverLine project will be able to reduce this time to four hours.

The total project cost is estimated to be Rs 63,941 crore. Of this, Rs 33,700 crore will be taken as a loan. The state government will pay Rs 13,700 crore that is required to acquire land and will also take the responsibility for the repayment of the loan.

The CM added that the project will be implemented after taking into consideration all environmental concerns.

A total of 9,394 businesses will have to be taken over for the project, said Vijayan, and the owners will be provided compensation and rehabilitation in a time-bound manner.

SilverLine at the construction stage, he said, is expected to provide about 50,000 job opportunities and 11,000 in the first stage.

He alleged that the opposition is trying to sabotage the project that has huge development prospects for Kerala and the parties are creating false propaganda and misleading the people.

Even as the Left government says it will continue with the project, protests are continuing in different parts of the state and are expected to strengthen in the coming days.

