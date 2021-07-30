Poisonous Snake Enters Uttarakhand CM’s Old Residence

Panic ensued on Wednesday after a poisonous snake entered the house of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. The incident took place at Dhami’s assembly constituency Khatima’s Nagla Tarai area. Even though Dhami has already moved into a sprawling bungalow at Cantt Road in Dehradun, some staff members were present at his old house. The staff member were terrified as the snake could not be found for two days.

Soon, the district administration was informed which in turn alerted the forest department. Forest ranger from Khatima, Rajendra Singh Manral, reached the house with a team. They tried to find the snake but remained unsuccessful for two days. The reptile hid somewhere inside the house and could not be taken out.

During this time, the snake also bit a cow that was tied in the cowshed of the CM’s old residence. The cow was rushed to a vet, but the poison spread in its body and it could not be saved.

With the persistent efforts of the team, the snake was finally caught on Friday. It was then released into a distant forest area.

The forest officials said the snake belonged to Forsten’s cat snake species. During the rainy season, snakes come out of their burrows and then itake shelter in buildings.

Meanwhile, Dhami moved into his official residence after conducting six days of rituals that were conducted by eight priests. This residence has been considered by some of his predecessors as jinxed. Dhami recently replaced Tirath Singh Rawat as the Chief Minister of the state.

