PoK Controlled by Terrorists, Gilgit-Baltistan Under Illegal Occupation, Says Army Chief Bipin Rawat

New Delhi: Army Chief Gen. Bipin Rawat on Friday said that Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir is controlled by terrorists and sought to link it to Islamabad's strident criticism of India's decision to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

In an address to a select gathering, General Rawat also said Gilgit-Baltistan and PoK have been under illegal occupation of Pakistan. He said attempts are being made by Pakistan to disrupt normalcy in Kashmir.

