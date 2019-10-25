English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PoK Controlled by Terrorists, Gilgit-Baltistan Under Illegal Occupation, Says Army Chief Bipin Rawat
In an address to a select gathering, Gen. Rawat also said Gilgit-Baltistan and PoK have been under illegal occupation of Pakistan. He said attempts are being made by Pakistan to disrupt normalcy in Kashmir.
Bipin Rawat
New Delhi: Army Chief Gen. Bipin Rawat on Friday said that Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir is controlled by terrorists and sought to link it to Islamabad's strident criticism of India's decision to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir's special status.
In an address to a select gathering, General Rawat also said Gilgit-Baltistan and PoK have been under illegal occupation of Pakistan. He said attempts are being made by Pakistan to disrupt normalcy in Kashmir.
