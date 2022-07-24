Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) is an integral part of India, adding that India has become a strong and confident nation, which is well-equipped to protect its people from anyone who tries to cast an evil eye.

Speaking at the commemoration ceremony of ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’ in Jammu, Singh said that today’s India is one of the most powerful countries in the world while pointing out that China captured our area in Ladakh when Jawaharlal Nehru was the Prime Minister of India.

“A resolution has been passed in the Parliament on PoK. Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Kashmir was a part of India, is and will remain a part of India. How can it be that Baba Amarnath in the form of Shiva is with us and Mother Sharda Shakti is on the other side of LoC,” the Defence Minister said.

“In 1962 China captured our area in Ladakh, with Pandit Nehru as our Prime Minister. I will not question his intentions. Intentions can be good but the same does not apply to policies. However, today’s India is one of the most powerful countries in the world,” he added.

PoK भारत का हिस्सा है, हम यह मानते हैं। संसद में इस बारे में सर्वसम्मत प्रस्ताव भी पारित है। यह कैसे हो सकता है कि शिव के स्वरूप बाबा अमरनाथ हमारे पास हों, पर शक्ति स्वरूपा शारदा जी का धाम LoC के उस पार रहे… pic.twitter.com/4ha4qJMBeD — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 24, 2022

Setting up of Joint Theatre Commands

The Defence Minister also announced the setting up of joint theatre commands of the tri-services to enhance coordination among the armed forces.

“The Kargil war underlined the dire need to achieve jointness and self-reliance in the defence sector. It has been our endeavour to achieve these qualities to remain prepared for future challenges. Setting up of Joint Theatre Commands and reforms to achieve self-reliance in defence are the steps taken in that direction,” he said, according to a release by the Ministry of Defence.

Paying glowing tributes to the freedom fighters and the Armed Forces personnel who have laid down their lives since independence in the service of the nation, he stated that it was the spirit of national pride at the core of their values that protected the unity and integrity of India.

Asserting that the sole aim of the government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is to safeguard the interests of the nation, Singh said that the Centre has taken a series of steps to develop a self-reliant defence ecosystem that provides indigenous state-of-the-art weapons/equipment to the Armed Forces to fight all kinds of future wars.

Singh said, the entire area of Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) and Ladakh became the ‘Main War Theatre’ during 1948, 1962, 1965, 1971 and 1999 wars, when enemies tried to cast an evil eye, but whose plans were thwarted by the gallant Indian soldiers.

After tasting defeats in direct wars of 1965 and 1971, the Defence Minister said Pakistan adopted the path of proxy war while assuring the nation that the armed forces are ready to face all future challenges.

“For over two decades, it (Pakistan) has tried to ‘Bleed India with Thousand Cuts’. But, time and again, our brave soldiers have shown that no one can disturb the unity, integrity and sovereignty of India.”

A number of serving Armed Forces personnel as well as veterans, including Param Vir Chakra awardee Captain Bana Singh, were among those present at the event.

