Pol Science Dept, Lucknow University Prepares to Induct Course Including 'Positives' of CAA

Lucknow: As protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act entered its eighth day at Ghantaghar in state capital Lucknow, preparations are underway at Lucknow University to include the positives of CAA in the course of Political Science at Lucknow University. A debate by the political science department of the Lucknow University in this regard is also on the cards in the month of February.

As per information, a debate will be held in Lucknow University on the issue of CAA following which a proposal will be sent for the inclusion of the positive aspects of the CAA in the syllabus. Shashi Shukla, Head of the Department of Political Science at Lucknow University, has also claimed that the topic will soon be included in the course as there is considerable need for its clarification to the people. The best way to do it is to educate students about it, he stated.

“There is a proposal for a paper under the subject ‘contemporary issue in Indian politics’. It is under consideration to include the CAA issue in this paper as well. We will include it in the syllabus and put it in the board as a proposal, if passed it will be sent to the Academic Council. After passing from there, studies will start. Also there is a demand from the students that CAA should be discussed in the annual debate competition as well,” he told the media.

However, lashing out at this move, the BSP Supremo and former Chief Minister of the state, Mayawati tweeted: "The debate on CAA is acceptable but even after the matter being sub justice in Court, the highly controversial and divisive law being included in the course at Lucknow University is unacceptable. BSP opposes this move and will ensure it's taken back once the BSP is in power."

Earlier an open university in the state, Rajarshi Tandon Open University had launched an awareness campaign on the issue of CAA and Article 370 and had also included them in the college syllabus which came into force from January this year. Speaking to media, Vice Chancellor of Rajarshi Tandon Open University had said, “There are some courses in our university for which students need not appear for exams and certificates are given after evaluating the assignments submitted by them. We have now introduced a three-month course on CAA and Article 370 in the same category as it was the need of the time and society as well. The admissions in the course are already underway, the syllabus on CAA consists of five parts while the one on Article 370 and 35A consists of six parts.”

