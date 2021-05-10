Police, Admin Officers Attacked After They Try Shutting Down Vegetable Market in MP Town

A mob attacked a police team and administrative officers for opposing a functional vegetable market amid lockdown in Baidhan town of Singrauli district in Madhya Pradesh on Monday.

The incident has been reported from Hirrwah area of Baidhan town.

Amid corona curfew, the administration has permitted vegetable and fruit market for two hours in the morning from 7 am to 9 am but the local market in Hirrwah was open with locals not practicing social distancing on Monday, said locals.

A police patrol vehicle had objected to the market but traders and buyers remained unfazed. Policemen later returned with more force and the local sub-divisional magistrate also tried closing down the market but the locals got furious and attacked the admin team with stones.

Even children and women too chased the visiting team with stones, said the police.

Some policemen sustained minor injuries and the administration team saved itself running away from the site, said an officer from Singrauli police adding additional deployment was sent to the site for bringing law and order in check.

Many districts in Madhya Pradesh are under corona curfew till May 17. In the last 24 hours, the state has reported 9,715 fresh patients in the state, a below 10,000 daily mark achieved after 26 days. However, the number of active cases has risen to 1.11 lakh in the state at present. A total of 6,501 have lost lives due to the virus infection in the state.

(Inputs from Raj Dwivedi)

