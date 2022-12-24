J&K: Security Forces Recover Huge Cache of Arms & Ammunition, Balloons With Pak Flag Imprint in Uri

Security forces on Saturday recovered a huge cache of illegal arms and ammunition in the Hathlanga sector of Uri in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district, officials said.

In a joint operation by Baramulla police and Army (3 Rajput), 8 AKS 74u with 24 magazines and 560 rounds, 12 pistols (Tokarev type) with 24 magazines and 244 rounds, 14 grenades, 81 balloons with Pakistan flag imprint along with wheat bags or synthetic gunny bags with ‘Made in Pakistan’ print 5 No’s and other incriminating materials were recovered, according to officials.

A case has been registered at Uri police station and an investigation is underway.

The operation came a day after police busted a major narcotics smuggling module in which 17 people including five policemen were arrested in the Kupwara district. “In one of its biggest successes against drug smuggling and peddling in the district, Police has arrested 17 persons, including five policemen, a political activist, a contractor and a shopkeeper from different areas of the districts of Kupwara and Baramulla, unearthing another narcotics smuggling module originating from Pakistan," a police spokesman told PTI.

During the current year, 85 cases have been registered against 161 persons in the district. Thirty-three people involved in narcotics smuggling have been detained and lodged in different jails under PSA (PIT-NDPS Act), the spokesman added.

