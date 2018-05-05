14 Arrested Over Gang Rape and Murder of Jharkhand Girl Who Was Burnt Alive

Fourteen people were arrested over the alleged gang-rape and burning of a minor inside her home in Chatra in Jharkhand on Friday, police said.According to local media reports, four youngsters had kidnapped the girl from the house on Thursday night while the rest of the family had gone out to attend a wedding. They reportedly took her to a deserted spot and raped her.The girl’s family raised the issue in the panchayat on Friday morning. The panchayat, or village council, rather than reporting the case to the police, asked the accused to settle the matter by paying the girl’s family Rs 50,000. They were also asked them to perform 100 sit-ups.Enraged by the diktat, the four accused went to the girl’s house, where they first thrashed the family members and then set the victim on fire, the girl’s parents saidThe brutal gang-rape and murder comes at a time when public anger over the failure of the government and police to stem a series of sex attacks on minors has boiled over