Police Arrest 3 for Assaulting Noida Authority Officials During Anti-Encroachment Drive

Noida: Three people were arrested on Monday for allegedly assaulting Noida Authority officials undertaking a drive to remove illegal encroachments, police said.

The incident occurred in the afternoon when the team reached the Hosiery Complex, under Work Circle 7 and one of the officials was injured in the scuffle, they said.

A complaint was made at the Sector 20 police station alleging that the locals had verbally abused the officials and vandalised their machinery, a police officer said. "A case was registered against the accused under IPC 427 (mischief) and 504 (intentional hurt to provoke breach of peace) among others and they were arrested," he said.

Separately, the Noida Authority, which is carrying out an anti-encroachment drive, reclaimed 3,500 sq metre of land worth about Rs 55 crore in Gejha village.

"A marriage lawn was being constructed on it illegally. About 1000 tonne of TMT bar was being used to construct the marriage hall which had steel structure on the outer side, central air conditioning system, false ceiling etc.," an authority official said.

"About 40 truck loads of debris was cleared after the demolition of the illegal structure," he added.

