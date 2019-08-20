Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Police Arrest 3 for Assaulting Noida Authority Officials During Anti-Encroachment Drive

A complaint was made at the Sector 20 police station alleging that the locals had verbally abused the officials and vandalised their machinery, a police officer said.

PTI

Updated:August 20, 2019, 9:35 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Police Arrest 3 for Assaulting Noida Authority Officials During Anti-Encroachment Drive
Image for representation.
Loading...

Noida: Three people were arrested on Monday for allegedly assaulting Noida Authority officials undertaking a drive to remove illegal encroachments, police said.

The incident occurred in the afternoon when the team reached the Hosiery Complex, under Work Circle 7 and one of the officials was injured in the scuffle, they said.

A complaint was made at the Sector 20 police station alleging that the locals had verbally abused the officials and vandalised their machinery, a police officer said. "A case was registered against the accused under IPC 427 (mischief) and 504 (intentional hurt to provoke breach of peace) among others and they were arrested," he said.

Separately, the Noida Authority, which is carrying out an anti-encroachment drive, reclaimed 3,500 sq metre of land worth about Rs 55 crore in Gejha village.

"A marriage lawn was being constructed on it illegally. About 1000 tonne of TMT bar was being used to construct the marriage hall which had steel structure on the outer side, central air conditioning system, false ceiling etc.," an authority official said.

"About 40 truck loads of debris was cleared after the demolition of the illegal structure," he added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram