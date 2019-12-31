Police Arrest Another Youth in Jamia Violence Case; Identified Through Technical Surveillance
So far, a total of 11 people have been arrested in connection with violence near Jamia Millia Islamia, police said.
Police personnel outside the Jamia Millia Islamia University as students stage a protest against the passing of Citizenship Amendment Bill, in New Delhi, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. (PTI)
New Delhi: A 25-year-old man was arrested on Monday for his alleged involvement in the violence near Jamia Millia Islamia here around a fortnight ago, police said.
The accused, Asad Ansari, was arrested from Kalkaji area, they said.
According to police, the man, a resident of Jamia Nagar, was previously involved in a case of Arms Act. He was identified through videography and technical surveillance, they said.
Ansari was found indulging in violence outside the Jamia Millia Islamia and seen pelting stones, a senior police officer said.
So far, a total of 11 people have been arrested in connection with violence near Jamia Millia Islamia, he said.
On December 15, the university had turned into a battlefield as police entered the campus and also used force, following protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, which led to violence and arson in which four DTC buses, 100 private vehicles and 10 police bikes were damaged.
