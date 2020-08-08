Police Arrest Duo For Assaulting Autorickshaw Driver Who Refused to Chant 'Jai Shri Ram' in Rajasthan

An autorickshaw driver hailing from Rajasthan’s Sikar district was assaulted on Friday after he refused to chant ‘Modi zindabad’ and ‘Jai Shree Ram’.

Police have arrested two persons for allegedly assaulting the 52-year-old driver, a report by Indian Express said.

An FIR was lodged by the autorickshaw driver, identified as Gapphar Ahmad Kacchawa, who also alleged that the duo stole his wristwatch and money. Kachhawa suffered injuries on his eye and cheek and has broken teeth.

Kacchawa’s nephew, Shahid said he was returning home on Friday in the early hours of the morning when two men in a car stopped near him and asked him to say ‘Modi zindabad’.

Kacchawa said when he refused to do as said, the men slapped him. He said when he tried to drive off, the men stopped his rickshaw near Jagmalpura and beat him up after forcing him out of his vehicle.

“The men abused me and forced me to chant ‘Modi zindabad’ and ‘jai shree Ram’,” Express quoted Kacchawa as saying.

Kacchawa has also accused the two men of stealing Rs 700 from him and his wristwatch. Police on Friday registered an FIR under relevant sections of the IPC. Police said the two accused arrested have been identified as Shambhudayal Jat, 35, and Rajendra Jat,30. The duo had been consuming alcohol inside their vehicle prior to the incident with Kacchawa.

Kacchawa is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital for his injuries.