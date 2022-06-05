Police Arrest Fourth Accused in Hyderabad Gang-rape Case, One Still Absconding

Telangana Police on Sunday arrested the fourth accused in the Hyderabad gang rape case. The accused, a minor was picked up from the Hyderabad in connection with the rape of a teenage girl in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills area last week.

The fifth accused in the case is still absconding. Totally, four persons, including three juveniles, have been taken into custody so far in the case. Two juveniles were earlier apprehended on Saturday while the 18-year-old man was arrested on June 3.

“One more accused has been taken into custody, and now a total of four accused have been arrested. The fifth accused is still absconding,” inspector of Jubilee Hills S Rajashekhar Reddy said, according to Times of India.

As one of the teenage boys accused in the incident is alleged to be a son of a leader wielding power, the opposition BJP and Congress stepped up their demand for a CBI probe. BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao, at a press conference, displayed some photographs and alleged that it ‘showed’ an AIMIM MLA’s son’s ‘involvement’ in the case.

In an open letter to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, state BJP president and MP, Bandi Sanjay Kumar referred to media reports about the alleged involvement of kin of some politically influential people.

The BJP leader said it is the minimum responsibility of the state government to conduct a CBI inquiry when allegations surfaced about the involvement of family members of those belonging to AIMIM, a friendly party of ruling TRS. He urged that pubs be closed in Telangana. Kumar also sought convening an all-party meeting to discuss law and order situation in the state, the growing concern over problem of ‘narcotic drugs’ and various other incidents that occurred in the state during the last eight years.

The teenage girl, who visited a pub here on May 28 for a daytime party, was gang-raped by five persons, including three juveniles, police had said on Friday. The girl was sexually assaulted in a Multi Purpose Vehicle (MPV) here, police said on Friday.

