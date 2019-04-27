English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Police Arrest 'Habitual Offender' for Hoax Call Over 'Terror Attacks' in Karnataka, Kerala Among 8 States
On Friday, the Intelligence Bureau had received an input about major terror attacks being planned in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Goa, Puducherry, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.
Image for representation. (Reuters)
New Delhi: The Bengaluru police have arrested a 'habitual offender' who made a hoax call on Friday night claiming that terrorists were planning to carry out attacks in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Goa, Puducherry, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.
The accused, Swamy Sundara Murthy, 65, is a retired army personnel and is working as a lorry driver. He was arrested in Avalahalli, in the outskirts of Bengaluru on Saturday morning. His son was martyred in the Kargil war. The police said that Murthy is a ‘habitual hoax caller’.
On Friday, the Intelligence Bureau had received an input about major terror attacks being planned in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Goa, Puducherry, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The police had immediately formed special squad to trace the location of the phone call.
The input received by the Intelligence Bureau had claimed the serial attacks would be carried out on trains and that 19 terrorists were present in Tamil Nadu. The security had been stepped up after the call as precaution in view of deadly Sri Lanka attacks.
