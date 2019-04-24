Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Police Arrest Husband of Woman Whose Torso Was Found in Drum in Kolkata's Bhiwandi

The accused, identified as Hamid Sardar is said to have killed his wife Sabina Bibi Sardar because he disapproved her working in a bar.

PTI

Updated:April 24, 2019, 9:53 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Police Arrest Husband of Woman Whose Torso Was Found in Drum in Kolkata's Bhiwandi
Image for representation only.
Loading...
Thane: Police have cracked the brutal murder of a woman whose torso was found dumped in a drum in Bhiwandi in Thane district of Maharashtra by arresting her powerloom worker husband from Kolkata, an official said Wednesday.

The highly decomposed torso was found on April 13 in a plastic drum.

According to the official, the accused, identified as Hamid Sardar killed his wife Sabina Bibi Sardar because he disapproved her working in a bar. Both are residents of Bhiwandi.

A release stated that police traced the origin of the drum to Palghar and tracked its buyer, a scrap dealer, with the help of its batch number.

"Police then secured CCTV footage of the buyer of the drum at the scrap dealer's workshop, and subsequently traced him in West Bengal," it stated.

The buyer was identified as Hamid, it said.

The accused was planning to flee to Nepal from Kolkata where he was arrested.

According to police, Hamid killed his wife on the intervening night of April 10 and April 11, when she was fast asleep at their residence, and chopped off her head and limbs.

He then placed the torso in a drum and dumped it beside a construction site near water pipeline, police said.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram