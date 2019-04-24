English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Police Arrest Husband of Woman Whose Torso Was Found in Drum in Kolkata's Bhiwandi
The accused, identified as Hamid Sardar is said to have killed his wife Sabina Bibi Sardar because he disapproved her working in a bar.
Image for representation only.
Thane: Police have cracked the brutal murder of a woman whose torso was found dumped in a drum in Bhiwandi in Thane district of Maharashtra by arresting her powerloom worker husband from Kolkata, an official said Wednesday.
The highly decomposed torso was found on April 13 in a plastic drum.
According to the official, the accused, identified as Hamid Sardar killed his wife Sabina Bibi Sardar because he disapproved her working in a bar. Both are residents of Bhiwandi.
A release stated that police traced the origin of the drum to Palghar and tracked its buyer, a scrap dealer, with the help of its batch number.
"Police then secured CCTV footage of the buyer of the drum at the scrap dealer's workshop, and subsequently traced him in West Bengal," it stated.
The buyer was identified as Hamid, it said.
The accused was planning to flee to Nepal from Kolkata where he was arrested.
According to police, Hamid killed his wife on the intervening night of April 10 and April 11, when she was fast asleep at their residence, and chopped off her head and limbs.
He then placed the torso in a drum and dumped it beside a construction site near water pipeline, police said.
