Police Arrest Two Militants Who Attacked Police Post in Srinagar

Police sources identified the two as Junaid Ahmad and Mushtaq Ahmad, both belonging to Wathoora village in Badgam district.

IANS

Updated:April 28, 2019, 3:23 PM IST
Police Arrest Two Militants Who Attacked Police Post in Srinagar
Image for representation. (AP)
Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir police on Sunday arrested two militants accused for attacking a police post in Srinagar city's Chanapora area on Friday.

Police sources identified the two as Junaid Ahmad and Mushtaq Ahmad, both belonging to Wathoora village in Badgam district.

"Some arms and ammunition have been recovered from them," a police officer said. One policeman was injured in the attack on the Chanapora police post.
