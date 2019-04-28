English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Police Arrest Two Militants Who Attacked Police Post in Srinagar
Police sources identified the two as Junaid Ahmad and Mushtaq Ahmad, both belonging to Wathoora village in Badgam district.
Image for representation. (AP)
Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir police on Sunday arrested two militants accused for attacking a police post in Srinagar city's Chanapora area on Friday.
"Some arms and ammunition have been recovered from them," a police officer said. One policeman was injured in the attack on the Chanapora police post.
